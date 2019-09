Sept 17 (Reuters) - Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY THE SILESIAN CUSTOMS AND TAX OFFICE HAS STARTED AN AUDIT REGARDING THE RELIABILITY OF THE DECLARED TAX BASES AND CORRECTNESS OF CALCULATION AND PAYMENT OF THE TAX ON THE GOODS AND SERVICES FROM JANUARY 1 TO JUNE 30

* THE ESTIMATED DURATION OF THE AUDIT IS THREE MONTHS

