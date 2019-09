Sept 17 (Reuters) - CD Projekt SA:

* ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO GWENT: THE WITCHER CARD GAME - IRON JUDGMENT

* EXPANSION WILL ADD 80 NEW CARDS TO THE GAME

* EXPANSION’S RELEASE IS SET ON OCTOBER 2 FOR PC, PLAYSTATION 4 AND XBOX ONE

