Sept 17 (Reuters) - RAL YATIRIM HOLDING:

* DECIDES TO ACQUIRE RAL YAPI MUHENDISLIK AT 37.0 MILLION LIRA

* DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 200% TO 63.0 MILLION LIRA VIA RIGHTS ISSUES TO FINANCE ACQUISITION

