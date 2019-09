Sept 18 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY H1 NET LOSS EUR 29.3 MLN VS LOSS EUR 19.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL OPERATING LOSS EUR 30.2 MLN VS LOSS EUR 21.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* DR. JEAN PAUL KRESS APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN

* TRYBECA1, PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR ERYASPASE IN SECOND LINE PANCREATIC CANCER, PROGRESSING ON PLAN

* CASH POSITION OF EUR 94.5 MILLION AT THE END OF JUNE

