BRIEF-AroCell: TK1 Can Be Used For Early Detection Of Therapy Response In Breast Cancer Treatment

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THYMIDINE KINASE 1 CAN BE USED FOR EARLY DETECTION OF THERAPY RESPONSE IN BREAST CANCER TREATMENT

* RESULTS SHOW THAT A TK1-BASED CELL-LOSS METRIC AFTER TWO CYCLES OF THERAPY PREDICTED THE STATUS AT THE OPERATION AFTER SIX CYCLES OF CHEMOTHERAPY

* CONCENTRATION OF TK1 IN BLOOD WAS MEASURED WITH TK 210 ELISA

* STUDY CONCLUDES THAT TK1 HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE OF GREAT VALUE FOR EARLY PREDICTION ON RESPONSE OF CYTOSTATIC TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH BREAST CANCER

