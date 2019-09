Sept 19 (Reuters) - BF SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY H1 PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 46.0 MLN VS EUR 35.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 0.1 MLN VS NET LOSS EUR 1.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* SEES A POSITIVE END FOR 2019 AND PROBABLE PROPOSAL FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: