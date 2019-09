BRIEF-Nanobiotix Announces Phase I Study Results On NBTXR3

Sept 19 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY PHASE I STUDY RESULTS SHOW FIRST-IN-CLASS NBTXR3 COULD PRESENT AS A VALUABLE OPTION FOR PATIENTS WITH HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA OR LIVER METASTASIS

* NBTXR3 ACTIVATED BY STEREOTACTIC BODY RADIATION THERAPY (SBRT) WAS SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED AT EACH OF THE FOUR (4) DOSE ESCALATION LEVELS

* NBTXR3 REMAINED IN THE TUMOR FROM INJECTION THROUGH THE END OF RADIATION THERAPY WITHOUT LEAKAGE TO SURROUNDING HEALTHY TISSUE

* STUDY SHOWED POSITIVE SIGNS OF EFFICACY FOR HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) PATIENTS, AS EVERY EVALUABLE PATIENT RESPONDED AND OVER HALF (62.5%) REACHED COMPLETE RESPONSE

* GIVEN THAT THE SAFETY PROFILE WAS VERY GOOD, A 5TH DOSE ESCALATION LEVEL HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE TRIAL AND IS CURRENTLY RECRUITING

* THESE RESULTS, HCC PARTICULARLY, ARE SIGNIFICANT AS THEY MAY WIDEN THE SCOPE OF INDICATIONS NBTXR3 CAN TREAT AND BOLSTER THE COMPANY’S GO-TO-MARKET STRATEGY

* HAFNIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES ACTIVATED BY SBRT FOR THE TREATMENT OF HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA AND LIVER METASTASIS: A PHASE I/II TRIAL

