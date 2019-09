Sept 19 (Reuters) - MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY H1 EBITDA EUR 0.6 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 0.5 MLN (RESTATED) YR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 7.0 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 6.6 MLN (RESTATED) YR AGO

* OBJECTIVE OF AGGREGATE 5,000 UNiD SURGERIES AT END-2019 CONFIRMED

* EXPECTS GOOD PERFORMANCE IN TERMS OF TURNOVER FOR Q3

