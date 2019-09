BRIEF- Newlat Food Plans To Proceed With Milan Listing In October

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Newlat Food SpA:

* PLANS TO PROCEED WITH OFFER AND LISTING OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES ON MTA MARKET OF ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE IN THE STAR SEGMENT

* THE OFFER TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF OCTOBER

* FINAL STRUCTURE OF THE OFFER, INCLUDING THE RELATIVE SIZE AND OTHER RELEVANT CONDITIONS, WILL BE DETERMINED AND COMMUNICATED

* PLANS TO RAISE UP TO EUR 200 MLN FROM THE ISSUE AND PLACEMENT TO FUND ENHANCEMENT OF ITS HEALTH & WELLNESS SEGMENT AND INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

* FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE OFFER, ANGELO MASTROLIA, THROUGH NEWLAT GROUP SA, WILL REMAIN THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF NEWLAT