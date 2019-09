BRIEF-IBA's NHA launches development of carbon therapy system in France

Sept 20(Reuters) - ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA:

* SUBSIDIARY NORMANDY HADRONTHERAPY (NHA) LAUNCHES DEVELOPMENT OF CARBON THERAPY SYSTEM IN NORMANDY, FRANCE

* LAUNCH OF DEVELOPMENT OF CYCLOTRON-BASED CARBON THERAPY SYSTEM IN COLLABORATION WITH NORMANDY REGION, SEVERAL OTHER PRIVATE, PUBLIC PLAYERS, INCLUDING SAPHYN (SANTE ET PHYSIQUE NUCLEAIRE)

* OVERALL INVESTMENT BY ALL PARTNERS IN NHA OVER EUR 60 MLN,(EQUITY AND BONDS GUARANTEED BY NORMANDY REGION), INCLUDING AROUND EUR 7.6 MILLION FROM IBA

* IBA’S INVESTMENT INCLUDES TRANSFER OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RELATED TO THE CYCLONE400 CYCLOTRON TO NHA

* IBA WILL RETAIN 39.8% OWNERSHIP OF NHA, FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF FINANCING BY ALL INVESTORS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: