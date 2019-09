BRIEF-Abivax H1 Operating Loss Widens To 17.2 Million Euros

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 17.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 8.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUES EUR 3.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 14.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ABX464: TOP-LINE DATA AFTER 2 MONTHS OF INDUCTION TREATMENT ARE EXPECTED AROUND THE END OF 2020

* ABX464-301: TOP-LINE DATA EXPECTED DURING SUMMER 2020

* ABX196: TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM DOSE-ESCALATION PART EXPECTED DURING SUMMER 2020

* ABX196 TO MOVE INTO PHASE 1/2 TRIAL IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

* AVAILABLE FUNDING SUSTAINS OPERATIONS UNTIL END OF Q2 2020

