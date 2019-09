Sept 20 (Reuters) - SLIGRO FOOD GROUP NV:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY IT HAS RECEIVED AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A POSSIBLE CLAIM DIRECTED AGAINST IT BY THE JUMBO AND COOP CONSORTIUM, ARISING FROM THE TRANSACTION FOR THE SALE OF EMTE TO THAT CONSORTIUM IN 2018

* SAYS AT THIS STAGE IT HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIZE OF THE POSSIBLE CLAIM

* SAYS IT IS PREPARING FOR THE NEXT STEPS IN THIS PROCESS

