BRIEF-Galapagos Increases Share Capital Through Warrant Exercises

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY AN ISSUE OF 301,745 NEW ORDINARY SHARES ON SEP 18, 2019, FOR TOTAL CAPITAL INCREASE (INCLUDING ISSUANCE PREMIUM) OF EUR 6.7 MLN

* EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS AUTOMATICALLY ARE COMMITTED TO EXERCISE A MINIMUM NUMBER OF WARRANTS

* CEO ONNO VAN DE STOLPE EXERCISED 15,000 WARRANTS

* 3 OTHER EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS EXERCISED AN AGGREGATE 107,500 WARRANTS AND A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXERCISED 20,400 WARRANTS

* TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL CURRENTLY AMOUNTS TO EUR 335.1 MLN, 61.9 MLN SECURITIES WITH VOTING RIGHTS

