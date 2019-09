Sept 20 (Reuters) - InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB :

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS COMPLETED A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 140 MILLION (USD 14 MILLION)

* THE NET PROCEEDS OF THE DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE ARE INTENDED TO BE USED TO ADVANCE THE COMPANY’S LEAD DRUG CANDIDATE, COBITOLIMOD, TOWARDS PHASE III

