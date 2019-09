BRIEF-Karo Pharma Intends To Increase Planned Rights Issue

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma:

* SAID ON THURSDAY INTENDS TO INCREASE THE PLANNED RIGHTS ISSUE IN EXCESS OF WHAT IS REQUIRED TO REPAY THE BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY, AND RAISE TOTAL PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY MSEK 2,000

* INITIALLY KARO PHARMA INTENDED TO USE ISSUE PROCEEDS ONLY TO REPAY BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY OF MSEK 1,500 RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF TRIMB HOLDING AB

* SAYS LARGER RIGHTS ISSUE ALLOWS MORE ROOM FOR MANOEUVRE TO CAPTURE MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND CONTINUE THE EFFORTS RELATED TO INTERNALISATION OF THE SALES ORGANISATION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)