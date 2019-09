Sept 23 (Reuters) - SOK MARKETLER:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THE NEWS IN A WEEKLY FINANCIAL MAGAZINE ABOUT SOK SUPERMARKETS SALE TO MIGROS ARE UNTRUTHFUL

* YILDIZ HOLDING HAS NOT CARRIED AND IS NOT CARRYING OUT ANY TALKS WITH THE AFOREMENTIONED COMPANY INVOLVING SOK SUPERMARKETS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: