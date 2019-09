Sept 23 (Reuters) - NEOEN SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY IT SECURED NEW 130 MW POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH GOOGLE IN FINLAND

* GREEN ELECTRICITY BOUGHT BY GOOGLE WILL BE PRODUCED BY THE FUTURE MUTKALAMPI WIND FARM IN FINLAND

* NEOEN OWNS 80% AND PROKON FINLAND OWNS 20% OF MUTKALAMPI WIND FARM

* CONSTRUCTION OF MUTKALAMPI WIND FARM DUE TO BEGIN IN 2021, TO BE COMMISSIONED AT END OF 2022

