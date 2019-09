Sept 23 (Reuters) - ProstaLund AB (publ):

* SAID ON SUNDAY CARRIES OUT DIRECTED NEW ISSUE OF 4.4 MLN SHARES WHICH RAISES PROCEEDS OF SEK 6.0 MLN

* PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO SECURE CONTINUED MARKET EXPANSION IN NORDIC COUNTRIES AND PREPARE FOR MARKET INTRODUCTION OF NEW CORETHERM DEVICE

* INVESTMENT CONSORTIUM IS COORDINATED BY GERHARD DAL AND CONSISTS OF PRIVATE INVESTORS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 1.35 PER SHARE

