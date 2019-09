Sept 23 (Reuters) - Askoll Eva SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY H1 PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 7.5 MLN VS EUR 5.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* SEES FY 2019 EBITDA LOSS AT EUR 4.2 MLN

* ISSUES 2020-2021 INDUSTRIAL PLAN

* EXPECTS 2021 REVENUES AT EUR 40 MLN

* EXPECTS EBITDA TO BREAK EVEN IN 2020 AND AT EUR 2 MLN IN 2021

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: