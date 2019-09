Sept 23 (Reuters) - Saga Furs Oyj:

* SAID ON FRIDAY DURING THE SEPTEMBER AUCTION PELTS OFFERED WERE SOLD TO ABOUT 95 PERCENT

* THE VALUE OF SALE IN SEPTEMBER AUCTION WAS EUR 70 MILLION (EUR 49 MILLION IN SEPTEMBER 2018)

