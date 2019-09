Sept 23 (Reuters) - ETABLISSEMENT FRANZ COLRUYT NV :

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY IT RECALLS LIMITED QUANTITY OF MINCED BEEF AND PORK FROM 21 STORES

* PRESENCE OF SALMONELLA WAS DETECTED IN A LIMITED AMOUNT OF GROUND BEEF AND PORK (200 KG)

* COLRUYT HAS DECIDED TO IMMEDIATELY WITHDRAW THAT PRODUCT FROM SALE

