BRIEF-Nordic Transport Group: Indicative Offer Price Range Set At DKK 71-89 Per Share

Sept 24 (Reuters) - NeuroSearch A/S, Nordic Transport Group A/S:

* ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE PRICE RANGE RELATED TO THE CONTEMPLATED INDIRECT PUBLIC OFFERING OF NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP THROUGH NEUROSEARCH

* INDICATIVE OFFER PRICE RANGE IS OF DKK 71 - DKK 89 PER OFFER SHARE, CORRESPONDING TO A MARKET CAPITALISATION OF NEUROSEARCH AND NTG COMPANY AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES OF ABOUT DKK 2 BILLION - DKK 2.5 BILLION

* OFFERING COMPRISES OFFER OF UP TO 10.6 MILLION SHARES (EXCLUDING ANY SHARES PURCHASED UNDER THE OVERALLOTMENT OPTION)

* NEUROSEARCH WILL OFFER UP TO 3.5 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SHARES THAT WILL RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT DKK 250 MILLION

* THE SELLING SHAREHOLDERS WILL OFFER UP TO 7.1 MILLION SHARES AT THE TOP-END OF THE OFFER PRICE RANGE, UP TO 7.0 MILLION SHARES AT THE MID-POINT OF THE OFFER PRICE RANGE AND UP TO 7.0 MILLION SHARES AT THE BOTTOM-END OF THE OFFER PRICE RANGE (EXCLUDING ANY SHARES PURCHASED UNDER THE OVERALLOTMENT OPTION)

* OVERALLOTMENT OPTION IS OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 1.6 MILLION SHARES

* OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A FREE FLOAT OF BETWEEN 38.8% AND 40.9% OF NEUROSEARCH’S SHARE CAPITAL FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF THE OFFERING

* OFFER PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED ON OCT. 7

* TRADING AND OFFICIAL LISTING OF THE OFFER SHARES ON NASDAQ COPENHAGEN IS EXPECTED TO BE OCT. 9

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)