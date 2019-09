Sept 25 (Reuters) - Zenicor:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNS DEAL WITH NHS (NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE) IN ENGLAND

* DEAL WITH NHS APPLIES IN FIRST STAGE TO 5 CLINICAL CENTERS WITHIN BRADFORD CCG (CLINICAL COMMISSIONING GROUP) WITH START-UP IN OCTOBER

* FULLY DEVELOPED DEAL WITH BRADFORD CCG IS ESTIMATED TO GENERATE A REVENUE OF GBP 80,000 PER YEAR

