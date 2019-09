BRIEF-Colruyt Expects FY Net Result To Slightly Rise Y/Y

Sept 26 (Reuters) - COLRUYT GROUP:

* CHAIRMAN JEF COLRUYT SAID ON WEDNESDAY DOES NOT EXPECT ADOPTION OF IFRS 16 TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON THE NET RESULT

* SEES CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT OF FY 2019/20 TO SLIGHTLY EXCEED LAST YEAR’S NET RESULT (AT EUR 372 MILLION EXCLUDING ONE-OFF EFFECTS)

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A SIGNIFICANT UPTURN IN ECONOMIC CLIMATE FOR CONSUMERS IN BELGIUM IN THE SHORT TERM

* EXPECTS CONSUMER CONFIDENCE TO REMAIN SLIGHTLY POSITIVE IN FRANCE

Source text: bit.ly/2lezEyT

Further company coverage: