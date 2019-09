Sept 27 (Reuters) - EUROFINS CEREP SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY H1 REVENUE AT EUR 13.2 MLN VERSUS EUR 12.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME AT EUR 1.1 MLN VERSUS EUR 2.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME AT EUR 0.7 MLN VERSUS EUR 1.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITIONS AMOUNTS TO EUR 1.2 MLN VERSUS EUR 2.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* POTENTIAL REVENUE LOSS RESULTING FROM JUNE CYBER-ATTACK SHOULD BE PARTIALLY COMPENSATED AT THE END OF 2019

