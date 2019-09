Sept 27 (Reuters) - MDxHealth SA:

* COMPLETES A EUR 9.0 MILLION (USD 9.8 MILLION) CAPITAL INCREASE

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 10,589,236 NEW SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 0.85 PER SHARE THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

* CAPITAL INCREASE IS IN ADDITION TO A LOAN AGREEMENT THAT WAS ENTERED INTO WITH KREOS CAPITAL

Source text: bit.ly/2nJ9ZiS