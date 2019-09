Sept 27 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING RESOLVED TO CHANGE THE COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR

* FOLLOWING THAT RESOLUTION COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR WILL START ON FEBRUARY 1 AND END ON JANUARY 31

* THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THAT RESOLUTION IS TO START ON FEBRUARY 1, 2021 AND END ON JANUARY 31, 2022

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: