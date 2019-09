Sept 30 (Reuters) - Friulchem SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAD SET UP FRIULCHEM USA

* COMPANY HOLDS 67% STAKE IN FRIULCHEM ​​USA AND MANAGER OF FRIULCHEM USA, SERGE MARTINOD, HOLDS 33% STAKE

* FRIULCHEM USA WILL OPERATE IN MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF FEED SUPPLEMENT OR NON-PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS FOR VETERINARY SECTOR IN NORTH AMERICA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: