Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* SAID ON SATURDAY, AS A RESULT OF AUDIT WORKS AND REVIEW OF THE ACCOUNTS, THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS WERE ADJUSTED FROM PREVIOUS STATEMENT

* FY ADJUSTED REVENUE AT 72.7 MLN EUROS VERSUS 82.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED NET LOSS 10.8 MLN EUROS VERSUS LOSS 2.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA 3.2 MLN EUROS VERSUS 4.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2nHRQC6

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)