Sept 30 (Reuters) - Flour Mills C Sarantopoulos SA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT H1 TURNOVER EUR 10.6 MLN VS EUR 9.3 MLN YR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 0.6 MLN VS EUR 0.5 MLN YR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS AFTER NON-CONTROLING INTEREST EUR 17,483 VS LOSS OF EUR 37,331 YR AGO

