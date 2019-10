Oct 1 (Reuters) - Kap AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY KAP AG CEO GUIDO DECKER RESIGNED WITH EFFECT FROM SEP 30 2019

* UWE STAHMER WAS APPOINTED INTERIM MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM OCT 1 2019 UNTIL SEP 30 2020

* STAHMER’S SUPERVISORY BOARD MANDATE WILL BE SUSPENDED DURING HIS TERM ON THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

