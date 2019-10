Oct 1 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON MONDAY FY 2018/2019 SALES AND SERVICES 11.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 9.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 13.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 6.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 1.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

