BRIEF-Inventiva Completes EUR 0.6 Mln Capital Increase

Oct 1 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY HAS COMPLETED CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 625,000 SUBSCRIBED BY VENTURE CAPITAL FIRM, SOFINNOVA CROSSOVER I SLP

* NEW SHARES ISSUED AT 8% DISCOUNT TO VOLUME-WEIGHTED AVERAGE ON EURONEXT PARIS ON SEP 30

* FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT-DELIVERY EXPECTED ON OCT 2, SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE EUR 268,461.12 DIVIDED INTO 26,846,112 SHARES

* NEW ISSUE REPRESENTS 1.17% OF SHARE CAPITAL AFTER THE CAPITAL INCREASE

* AFTER COMPLETION, SOFINNOVA WILL HOLD 7% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND 5.1% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS

* PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO FUND OPERATIONS AND DEVELOP LANIFIBRANOR AND ODIPARCIL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: