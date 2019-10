Oct 1 (Reuters) - LumX Group Ltd:

* SAID ON MONDAY H1 REVENUES $2.0 MLN, UP 151% COMPARED TO YR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ 3.9 MLN

* ADVANCES THE BUSINESS PLAN THEY HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTING FOR MANY MONTHS

Source text: bit.ly/2muO9iR

Further company coverage: