* SAID ON MONDAY H1 REVENUE AT EUR 5.7 MLN, DOWN FROM EUR 6.5 MLN YR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.2 MLN VS PROFIT OF EUR 2.5 MLN YR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 2.2 MLN VS PROFIT OF EUR 2.5 MLN YR AGO

* REDUCED REVENUE RELATED TO CLOSURE OF SHOP AT RUE DU FAUBOURG SAINT-HONORE, PARIS, IN MARCH 2019

