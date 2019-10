Oct 1 (Reuters) - Monnalisa SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY H1 REVENUE FROM SALES EUR 24.6 MLN VS EUR 24.9 MLN YR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 0.1 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 0.6 MLN YR AGO

* SAID PLANS TO SET UP COMPANY IN SINGAPORE AIMED AT OPENING STORES IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

