BRIEF-Netweek Net Loss Widens To EUR 2.2 Mln

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Netweek SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 13.4 MLN VS EUR 14.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 2.2 MLN VS LOSS EUR 2.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* SAID UNCERTAINTIES PERSIST OVER FINANCIAL COVER, INITIATIVES THAT CAN GENERATE CASH FLOW THAT ARE LAID OUT IN THE INDUSTRIAL PLAN AND HIGH SHORT TERM INDEBTEDNESS

* THANKS TO RECENT CAPITAL INCREASE, CONVERTIBLE BOND FROM ATLAS CORPORATE MANAGEMENT AND THE CHANCE OF A NEW CONVERTIBLE BOND, BOD EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO REMAIN VIABLE

