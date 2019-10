BRIEF-CEVA Logistics To Delist From SIX Swiss Exchange On Oct 10

Oct 2 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG:

* BY DECISION DATED SEP 12, HIGH COURT OF THE CANTON OF ZUG CANCELLED ALL PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF CEVA LOGISTICS AG WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 0.10 EACH

* CANCELLATION BASED ON ARTICLE 137 OF THE FEDERAL ACT ON FINANCIAL MARKET INFRASTRUCTURES AND MARKET CONDUCT IN SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES TRADING

* DECISION HAS BECOME EFFECTIVE ON SEP 18

* REMAINING MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF CANCELLED SHARES WILL BE PAID A CASH COMPENSATION IN THE AMOUNT OF CHF 30.00 FOR EACH CANCELLED SHARE

* SETTLEMENT AND PAYMENT OF COMPENSATION TO REMAINING MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF CEVA IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE ON OR AROUND OCT 14

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION DEFINITELY APPROVED DELISTING OF REGISTERED SHARES OF CEVA FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AS OCT 10

* THE LAST TRADING DAY OF REGISTERED SHARES OF CEVA WILL BE OCT 9

