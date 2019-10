Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ursus SA w Restrukturyzacji:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT PKO BP HAS FILED MOTION FOR ANNOUNCING COMPANY’S BANKRUPTCY

* THE COMPANY IS CURRENTLY UNDER THE PROCESS OF ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS

* SAYS UPON RECEIVING THE BANK’S MOTION, COMPANY INTENDS TO TAKE ALL LEGALLY VALID ACTIONS TO ACHIEVE POSITIVE OUTCOME UNDER RESTRUCTURING PROCESS FOR ALL PARTIES INVOLVED

