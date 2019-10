Oct 3 (Reuters) - Imaginarium S.A.:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED NEW CONVERTIBLE LOAN AGREEMENT FOR 2 MILLION EUROS THROUGH LCPE PTE LTD

* SAYS FINANCING DEAL TO ALLOW COMPANY TO ACHIEVE BUSINESS PLAN OBJECTIVES

* CONVERTIBLE LOAN IS REPAYABLE IN SHORT TERM AND CAN BE INCREASED BY ADDITIONAL 3 MILLION EUROS

Source text : bit.ly/2pyVBKX

