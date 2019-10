Oct 7 (Reuters) - Miris Holding AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY DURING Q3 SOLD AND INSTALLED A TOTAL OF SIX MIRIS HUMAN MILK ANALYZER DEVICES IN US, AND SALES CONTINUE TO RISE

* CO HAS SEEN A SIGNIFICANT RISE IN OFFER INQUIRIES AFTER FDA APPROVAL IN DEC 2018

* INCREASED SALES IN Q3 ARE IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR SALES DEVELOPMENT IN US

