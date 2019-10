BRIEF-Ter Beke Revises Down 2019 Guidance

Oct 7 (Reuters) - TER BEKE NV:

* BASED ON ITS INITIAL ESTIMATES OF THE RECALL AND THE TEMPORARY CESSATION OF ACTIVITIES AT ITS UNIT, OFFERMAN AALSMEER, TER BEKE CUTS ITS OUTLOOK, IN PARTICULAR THAT THE UNDERLYING EBITDA RESULT FOR 2019 WOULD EXCEED THAT OF 2018

* EXPECTED TOTAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S UNDERLYING EBITDA RESULT FOR 2019 IS AT AROUND 10%

* DUTCH HEALTH AUTHORITIES ORDERED A MAJOR RECALL OF PROCESSED MEATS FROM GROCERY STORES ON FRIDAY

* OFFERMAN SAID IT HAD HALTED ALL MEAT-CUTTING AND PACKAGING ACTIVITIES IN AALSMEER

