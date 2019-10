BRIEF-ZM Henryk Kania Council of Creditors Approves Lease By Cedrob

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE COUNCIL OF CREDITORS MEETING HELD UNDER ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS HAS APPROVED CONCLUSION OF LEASE AGREEMENT WITH CEDROB

* UNDER PROPOSED LEASE AGREEMENT COMPANY SHALL HAND OVER ITS ENTERPRISE TO CEDROB FOR A MONTHLY LEASE OF 0.3 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS

* THE COMPANY MAY AT ANY TIME LAUNCH THE SALE PROCESS OF THE LEASED ENTERPRISE; IN SUCH CASE, CEDROB UNDERTAKES TO MAKE IT POSSIBLE FOR INTERESTED BUYERS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE OF THE SUBJECT OF LEASE

* THE LESSEE SHALL HAVE PREEMPTION RIGHT TO ACQUIRE THE SUBJECT OF LEASE

