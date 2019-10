Oct 8 (Reuters) - Codere SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY, FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTATIONS REDUCTION IN ABOUT 20 MILLION EUROS AFTER FINANCIAL REPORTING INCONSISTENCIES IN LATAM

* PRELIMINARY ANALYSIS OF INCONSISTENCIES AMOUNTS MAXIMUM 13-18 MILLION EUROS IN REPORTED RESULTS AS OF JUNE 2019

* INCONSISTENCIES FOUND IN THE FINANCIAL REPORTING OF SOME OF COMPANY’S LATAM SUBSIDIARIES DURING 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: