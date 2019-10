Oct 9 (Reuters) - ULKER BISKUVI SANAYI:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS 19.2% OWNED UNIT GODIVA BELGIUM BVBA WILL INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL AS OTHER SHAREHOLDERS WILL USE THEIR RECEIVABLES FROM GODIVA BELGIUM AMOUNTING TO EUR 564.7 MILLION IN CAPITAL INCREASE

* ULKER BISKUVI DECIDED NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN CAPITAL INCREASE

* AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE IN GODIVA BELGIUM, ULKER BISKUVI’S SHARE WILL DECREASE TO 12.95% FROM 19.23%

