Oct 9 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF SINAI VE TICARI YATIRIMLAR:

* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 NET PROFIT AT 79.6 MILLION LIRA VS NET LOSS AT 119.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* DECIDED NOT TO PAY DIVIDEND FOR 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)