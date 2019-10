Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mostostal Zabrze SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS UNIT MOSTOSTAL ZABRZE REALIZACJE PRZEMYSLOWE HAS RECEIVED ORDERS WORTH EUR 8.7 MLN FROM HITACHI ZOSEN INOVA AG (HZI)

* THE ORDERS ARE FOR ASSEMBLY OF STEEL STRUCTURE FOR THREE BOILERS UNDER ROOKERY PROJECT DEVELOPED BY HZI IN GREAT BRITAIN

