Oct 9 (Reuters) - Louis Plc:

* ANNOUNCES THAT THE PROFIT FROM SALE OF 5 GREEK HOTEL BUSINESSES TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 75.0 MLN

* TRANSACTION IS ANTICIPATED TO TAKE PLACE BY THE END OF 2019

