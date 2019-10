Oct 10(Reuters) - BOSSARD HOLDING AG:

* 9-MONTH GROUP SALES AT CHF 669.4 MILLION, UP 1.6% VS YEAR AGO (+2.7% IN LOCAL CURRENCY)

* EXPECTS MARKET CONDITIONS TO REMAIN CHALLENGING

* OUTLOOK 2019: SALES BETWEEN CHF 860 MILLION AND CHF 880 MILLION (2018: CHF 871.1 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2019: EBIT MARGIN AT THE LOWER END OF TARGET RANGE OF 10% TO 13%

