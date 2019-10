Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vincenzo Zucchi SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FINAL RESULTS OF ITS OFFER ON UP TO 3,427,403 SAVINGS SHARES

* 2,984,490 SHARES WERE TENDERED REPRESENTING 87.08% OF OUTSTANDING SAVING SHARES

* OVERALL VALUE OF OFFER ON OUTSTANDING SAVING SHARES IS EUR 0.8 MLN

* PAYMENT DATE IS SET FOR OCT 11 AT EUR 0.27 PER SHARE

